Hailey Dandurand is cross-examined by the prosecution on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Less than two full days after getting the case, jurors have informed the judge that they have come to a verdict in the Hailey Dandurand trial.

Dandurand was one of two suspects in the brutal killing of a North Shore woman and kidnapping her 8-year-old daughter.

Telma Boinville was cleaning a North Shore beach house six years ago when she was beaten and killed and her daughter was tied up in a bedroom.

Hailey Dandurand and her then-boyfriend, Stephen Brown were arrested in the case. Brown was tried earlier this year and was found guilty of murder and kidnapping.

Dandurand’s trial started in July and closing arguments were held on Friday.

The jury heard from Boinville’s husband and heartbreaking testimony from her daughter.

Just before the case was handed to the jury, Dandurand took the stand. She said that she was afraid of Brown and that he would kill her if she didn’t go along with the crime. Her attorney told the jury that Dandurand was in another room when Boinville was killed and that she was almost dead when Dandurand entered the room.

Dandurand added that the plan was only to get some food when they broke into the North Shore home.

The prosecutor questioned why she didn’t leave knowing that the situation was escalating into violence, saying, “You chose to stay even though you knew that Brown had knives.”

To which Dandurand quietly responded with a “Yes.”