Dancing, auctions, contests at 4th annual Swing Back to the 40’s event

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many went back in time on the dance floor this weekend to honor history in the Pacific.

The 4th annual Swing Back to the 40’s was held last night at the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

It was a night of glamour and dancing with big bands.

The event featured a silent auction, swing dance lessons, costume contests, and picture taking with vintage warplanes.

Auction item proceeds will support Pacific Historic Parks in its mission to remember, honor and understand World War II in the Pacific.

For you football fans, mainly Cowboys fans, some of the items up for auction included USS Arizona shirts and posters autographed by the Dallas Cowboys football team when they visited Pearl Harbor in August.

Signers include star players Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, along with team owner Jerry Jones and coach Jason Garrett.