Damages total to $150k after Big Island carport fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the Kaumana district on February 1, around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded with seven units and arrived at a La Hou Street address to find a detached carport with flames and heavy smoke coming from the east-facing window. This happened at

Firefighters commenced firefighting operations and were able to later put on the fire around 2:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials say that the fire caused $150,000 in damages.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

