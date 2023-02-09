HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wind gusts are so strong in Kalihi, poles are snapping off their bases and those nearby are hearing the impact.

Multiple vehicles were damaged on Kokea Street.

Renato Pasion, a Kalihi resident said, “then I saw one cable and then it came down on top of my truck.”

Pasion continued, “Just like this it went knock em out from the cable.”

Ian Cepedn, whose car was damaged from a downed pole said, “Basically there was just a loud snapping noise like a wooden stick I guess but a lot louder.”

“From my point of view I just saw the cable go down and heard something hit the roof of my car,” said Cepedn.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, 11 of the vehicles that were hit by the poles, three of them had someone inside.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene treating a woman whose car was hit.

We spoke to the woman who said she was just shaken up by the incident.

Mina Delerosa said, “Suddenly there is a big pole that dropped on our car. It was scary. My heart little bit pumping.”

Carmelita Anfeya said, “I can’t explain how scary it is. I couldn’t even talk.”

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to six downed trees including one on Likelike Highway.

EMS took a woman to the hospital in serious condition after officials said her vehicle hit a tree.

Makiki residents on Pensacola Street woke up to a surprise right outside their homes.

Makiki resident, Peter Lee said, “Literally I just heard a large gust of winds and then the power went out and then I came out here and saw the pole down.”

Hawaiian Electric said it’s all hands on deck with crews on standby ready to respond to possible outages and downed poles.

HECO is urging the public to look out for potential hazards.

For some Oahu residents caught in Mother Nature’s path Thursday, they’re just glad it didn’t turn out worse.

Ian said, “We got really lucky. Only got out with a scratch. So yeah pretty thankful.”