HONOLULU (KHON2) — More problems for Boeing after United Airlines said today, it found loose bolts and other installation issues on a key part of its grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners.

After a plug used to replace a door blew out on an Alaska Airlines flight Friday night, the planes are grounded and under inspection.

Dozens of flights were canceled to and from Hawaii over the weekend on Alaska Airlines, and on Monday the airline said there were four more cancellations.

The plane in question, flew to and from Hawaii 22 times according to Flight Aware.

The aircraft had a warning light for possible pressurization issues three times in the last month.

On Sunday, the National Transportation Safety Board said Alaska Airlines restricted the airplane involved in Friday’s door plug incident from flying to Hawaii after a pressurization light went off during three flights in the last month.

“We don’t know if there was a correlation of the two, it could be entirely separate,” explained NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy, regarding whether the light was directly correlated to the door plug failure.

She said the airline reported the issue after it went off the first time on Dec. 7, and it was tested by maintenance and reset. It then went off again on Jan. 3 and 4, and the incident occurred on Jan. 5.

Alaska Airlines wouldn’t say when they restricted that plane from flying to Hawaii as its under investigation by the NTSB.

The NTSB said the airline restricted it, “so if some light did illuminate, it could return very quickly to an airport.”

According to Flightaware, the last flight to or from Hawaii with that plane was on Dec. 27.



According to the site, the plane flew to and from Hawaii 22 times since it was introduced to the Alaska Airlines fleet on Oct. 31, 2023.

Alaska Airlines Plane N704AL Hawaii Flight History

Nov. 21 – LAX to HNL (first Hawaii flight)

Nov. 21 – HNL to SEA

Nov. 22 – SEA to OGG

Nov. 22 – OGG to SEA

December 7 – NTSB said this was the first time the depressurization fail light went off on the aircraft.

Dec. 8 – SEA to KOA

Dec. 8 – KOA to SEA

Dec. 11 – SFO to HNL

Dec. 11 – HNL to San Jose

Dec. 12 – San Jose to KOA

Dec. 12 – KOA to SEA

Dec. 13 – SEA to KOA

Dec. 13 – KOA to SEA

Dec. 18 – PDX to HNL

Dec. 18 – HNL to Anchorage

Dec. 19 – SEA to HNL

Dec. 20 – HNL to SEA

Dec. 23 – San Diego to HNL

Dec. 23 – HNL to SFO

Dec. 24 – PDX to HNL

Dec. 24 – HNL to Anchorage

Dec. 26 – Anchorage to HNL

Dec. 27 – HNL to SEA (12:16 AM HST)

The NTSB said the depressurization light would illuminate two more times on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

“It’s very, very likely that that pressurization problem could be related to a bad seal around that plug and that’s where the pressurization problem was coming from,” said local aviation expert Peter Forman.

He also believes it was not a stroke of luck that no one was sitting in the seats next to the panel when it flew off.

“You just don’t know how serious it is, and in this particular case, obviously if the airline new how serious it was, if it was in fact connected to that door plug, they would have done things differently,” he continued.

Safety inspections are on-going for United and Alaska Airlines.

Alaska airlines says its using its Boeing 737 – 800s to get passengers to and from Hawaii while the investigation continues.