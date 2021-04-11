Fire caused $334,000 in damage to abandoned building in Waipahu

WAIPAHU (KHON2) — Thirty nine first responders worked to put out a fire at a reportedly abandoned building in Waipahu on Saturday, April 10.
Honolulu firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a building fire at 7:51 p.m. Saturday night. HFD says the first unit arrived to a fully involved house fire. Firefighters managed to secure a water source and began to put out the fire.
HFD notes that defensive tactics were also used in the effort to protect adjacent homes.
The fire was brought under control by 8:25 p.m. and fully extinguished by 9:06 p.m.
No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
HFD says damage is estimated to be at $334,000 to the property and $1,000 for the contents.
Correction: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect date listed. The story has been corrected.