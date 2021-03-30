Damage estimates now over $1M in Kalihi house fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) says estimated damage for the house fire that spread to two other homes and a pickup truck in Kalihi on Monday, March 29, is now more than $1 million.

According to HFD, the blaze was reported at 907 Winant St. around 11:40 a.m. and had spread to 903 and 911 Winant St. before being fully extinguished at 1:07 p.m.

HFD said, the fire had spread to the two other houses when personnel began battling the blaze. 903 Winant St. is directly to the right of the home where the fire was first reported while 911 Winant St. is directly to the left, according to HFD.

The pickup truck was parked near the back of the house located at 903 Winant St. and was damaged by intense heat from the fire.

Personnel were forced to battle the fire from inside of 907 and 911 Winant St., according to HFD.

HFD officials said, occupants of the three houses were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the 30 occupants affected by the fire.

First responders reported the fire was under control by 12:56 p.m. Saturday and the cause remains under investigation.

Below is a breakdown of estimated damage:

907 Winant St. : $677,000 to structure and $56,000 to contents

$677,000 to structure and $56,000 to contents 903 Winant St. : $147,000 to structure and $11,000 to contents

: $147,000 to structure and $11,000 to contents 911 Winant St. : $208,000 to structure and $13,000 to contents

: $208,000 to structure and $13,000 to contents 2004 Ford F150: About $5,000

The total estimated damage is just under $1.12 million.