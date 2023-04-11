HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an assault case in Ewa Beach after a woman says she was grabbed and thrown to the ground while out walking.

Kathryn Kelly’s daily walk to the beach was anything but normal Monday around 6-30 p.m. Instead, it was a life-changing moment after she said an unknown man approached her at a beach access path.

The Ewa Beach resident told KHON2, she never would’ve imagined what happened next.

“In the moment he pushed my head against the fence I closed my eyes bracing for impact and after that, I was pretty much flailing trying to scream as much as possible behind his hand,” said Kelly.

“We just heard our german shepherd bark quite a bit so my wife and grandson came out,” said Guy Benjamin an Ewa Beach resident. “We get some activity here on the beach path just going to the beach but this sounded like more when we heard her scream.”

Kelly said the whole incident happened in a span of 30 seconds.

“I got up, called 911, while frantically looking around to see if he was still around or to see where he went and I couldn’t see any trace of him,” she explained.

The Honolulu Police Department confirmed that no arrests have been made at this time. Police have classified this case as a third-degree assault.

According to HPD crime mapping, there have been three assaults in the area within the last week and six over the last month. The victim in this case wants the public to be aware, so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

Meanwhile, the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office said it’s working with HPD to prosecute other high profile cases that have happened recently.

“Some of these crimes are random which could affect anybody and we’ve seen some of those recently,” said Steve Alm, Honolulu Prosecutor. “Others, it seems like the victim knows the perpetrator and those in some ways are easier to solve and hold people responsible.”

As for the victim, she’s glad she’s able to walk away from the terrifying incident.

“Fortunately no broken bones and I’m just really grateful it wasn’t worse,” Kelly said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.