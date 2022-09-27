Daily hula shows are returning to Ala Moana Center on Oct. 1, 2022. (Courtesy: Ala Moana Center)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime tradition is coming back to Ala Moana Center’s main stage this weekend! Beginning Oct. 1, customers can enjoy the 20-minute hula performances at 5 p.m. daily.

“With the return of our Centerstage entertainment, we have many performance opportunities available and we encourage local talent to apply,” said Jake Wilson, vice president and senior general manager at Ala Moana Center, in Tuesday’s announcement.

The performances will feature both kahiko and modern hula. The weekly keiki hula show continues every Sunday at 1 p.m.

If you’re an entertainer interested in being spotlighted on the main stage, submit an application here and click on the Events page.

Remember, only customers at Ala Moana Center may use their parking structure for free. Otherwise, you must pay for parking at one of the designated areas around the mall.

In a statement to KHON2, Ala Moana Center said:

“While it is our company policy not to discuss security protocols, vigilant software and visual cues, such as security/enforcement seeing a person exit a vehicle and walk off property, will be used to identify violators.”

For violators who don’t pay to park, there’s a monetary fine equivalent to a full 24-hour rate, plus a $25 citation fee. Click here to learn more.