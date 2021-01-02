Daijingu Temple of Hawaii gives blessings on New Year’s Day

NUUANU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Dozens braved the wind and rain during the morning of Friday, Jan. 1, for the time-honored tradition of receiving a New Year’s blessing from the Daijingu Temple of Hawaii.

Participants were then allowed to buy good luck charms to help them get through 2021 and have their fortunes written on a piece of paper.

“This is your fortune for the year, and it says your fortune, and then it gives the category,” Aiea resident Lea Scow said. “Mine’s fairly good, his is excellent.”

Attendees that stood in line were kept six feet apart and masks were required for everyone. Volunteers were also onsite to direct foot traffic and to make sure everyone was social distancing.

“This is a tradition to do with my family all the time and as we got older, we kind of just do it on our own,” said Kaimuki resident Yoko Okuda.

Blessings were done by appointment only this year.

