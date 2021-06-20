Dads on Oahu celebrate Father’s Day outside as restrictions continue to ease

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Father’s Day is a time to celebrate dad, but for many fathers on Oahu, it was all about spending time with family and getting to do so outside after a pandemic-ridden year.

“It’s finally a blessing where everybody can get together like how before used to be. This pandemic is just tied us all down. We couldn’t even gather,” said one father, Jeffrey Manuel.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“It’s a special day to celebrate each other, our surroundings, always blessed to be a parent so just going to have fun, enjoy the outdoors with family, said John Rodriguez.

“Being a father? Oh, I love it! I wouldn’t have changed anything for the world. Always got to teach your kids the right things, the right ways; have fun.”

Happy father’s day to all the dads out there!