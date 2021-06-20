Dads on Oahu celebrate Father’s Day outside as restrictions continue to ease

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Father’s Day is a time to celebrate dad, but for many fathers on Oahu, it was all about spending time with family and getting to do so outside after a pandemic-ridden year.

“It’s finally a blessing where everybody can get together like how before used to be. This pandemic is just tied us all down. We couldn’t even gather,” said one father, Jeffrey Manuel.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“It’s a special day to celebrate each other, our surroundings, always blessed to be a parent so just going to have fun, enjoy the outdoors with family, said John Rodriguez.

“Being a father? Oh, I love it! I wouldn’t have changed anything for the world. Always got to teach your kids the right things, the right ways; have fun.”

Happy father’s day to all the dads out there!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories