HONOLULU (KHON2) — Da Hui Backdoor Shootout is back for more fun and adventures for surfers on Oʻahu’s famed North Shore.

With waves nearing 24-feet, the unique surf competition commenced on Thursday, Jan. 4.

This competition offers a distinctive format as surfers are working together to compete rather than competing against one another.

It is taking place on the iconic Banzai Pipeline and involves surfers both from Hawaiʻi and around the world.