Aerial view of the west coast of Maui. (Phot/Maui County)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that D.T. Fleming Beach Park and parking lot will undergo construction to install an ADA-accessible sidewalk from the beach park parking lot to the comfort station.

On Monday, Nov. 28, construction will begin on:

Removal and replacement of existing asphalt concrete pavement and base of the existing ocean-side parking lot

New parking lot striping

Rebuilding of an ADA-compliant accessible route from the parking lot to the existing comfort station

Installation of an ADA-compliant accessible curb ramp

Low-impact drainage improvements

The beach will remain open during construction and expansion of the existing parking lot is not in the plans.

Officials asked the public to avoid the areas of construction while visiting the beach as the project is ongoing.