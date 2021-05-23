Cyclists rally at Hawaii Capitol to promote bike safety after Ewa Beach hit-and-run

FILE – Cyclists gather for a rally to promote bike safety at the Hawaii State Capitol, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 23, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cyclists gathered on Sunday, May 23, in front of the Hawaii State Capitol to promote safety and recent laws to share the road after an Ewa Beach hit-and-run.

The event started Sunday morning at Magic Island before participants made their way to the Capitol.

The cyclists held the event to educate drivers about a 2018 law that requires motor vehicles to give cyclists at least three feet of space.

Among the supporters was Jennifer Doria, whose husband Bernard was hit by a pickup truck that was trying to overtake another vehicle in Ewa Beach on Sunday, April 25.

Bernard, who was cycling at the time of the hit-and-run, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“You have those people who are just careless and they believe that cyclists don’t belong on the road, but they have every right to be there,” Jennifer said. “Cyclists should be treated like pedestrians but they can also go on the road or side of the road and we just ask to give three feet clearance for safe cycling and safe driving, that’s it.”

Jennifer added that Bernard is recovering in a wheelchair and can not wait to get back on his bike.