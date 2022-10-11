HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Hawaii airport landing pages were hit by Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, which were possibly linked to the nationwide events by Russia-based hacker group “Killnet,” according to the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security.

No local airport services were impacted by the incident.

The Hawaii Office of Homeland Security said the attack focused on systems hosting the landing page for 15 Hawaii airport websites, including the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“This attack was focused only on the public-facing website for the airports and had no impact on internal systems, operations, or traveler safety,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement.

In a statement, Office of Homeland Security Administrator Frank Pace said: “Events such as this highlight the importance of all organizations, public and private, remaining vigilant of cyber threats and implementing recommended security measures.”