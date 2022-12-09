HONOLULU (KHON2) — After a devastating warehouse fire in Kakaako that destroyed the entire inventory for Lin’s Hawaiian Snacks, the community is stepping up to help. Customers and other small businesses are going above and beyond to help the 40-year-old shop get back on its feet.

The holidays are the busiest time of the year for Lin’s. But there’s something more that’s driving up the sales here in the last few days. Customers have been coming to give emotional and financial support.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“They’re just the sweetest people in the world. So whatever we can do to support them, whether it’s buy their product or give a donation, we really encourage people to support the small business because that’s what Hawaii is all about,” said customer Chris Ramos.

Another small business is also helping. Asato’s Family Shop has popped up with their sherbert truck right outside Lin’s. The owners have already collected more than $500 in donations and plan to add today’s sales to help Lin’s.

“It’s just devastating to hear that kind of news so we’re just out here helping our community, helping our friends,” said Neale Asato, whose family owns Asato’s Family Shop.

“It’s huge. It’s amazing that they reached out. They’ve always been so great with the community, and it really means a lot,” said Rebecca Lin, whose family owns Lin’s Hawaiian Snacks.

An early morning fire on Wednesday, Dec. 7 destroyed the Lin’s warehouse and Used Surfboards Hawaii next door. The Honolulu Fire Department said the fire was accidental, caused by a heating appliance at the surf shop that was inadvertently turned on.

“It just was so sad especially during the holidays. I know they are getting ready for the holiday gifting, and I just wanted to help out,” said customer Vivian Pham.

Because of the fire, Lin says it will be impossible to fill all the online orders that have been arranged for the holidays. The family is doing their best to find a new location for a warehouse so they can get the inventory going again.

There are many others who have been able to contribute without coming to the store. There is a GoFundMe page that’s been set up.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“We will come out stronger, and it’s really because of everyone’s support, family, friends, the community. It’s amazing; it really is,” said Lin.