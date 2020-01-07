Customers of Landry’s Inc impacted by data breach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you ate at Bubba Gumps or Mai Tai Bar within the past year, head’s up.

They were recently victims of a data breach.

Their parent company Landry’s Inc. Says it happened between March 13 and October 17 of last year.

At a small number of locations, access may have occurred as early as January 18 of last year.

Landry’s says the breach happened when servers swiped customers’ credit cards in machines intended to submit food and drink orders to the kitchen and bar as opposed to separate machines used on point-of-sale terminals.

Landry’s says it removed the malware and upped their security measures.

You’re advised to closely monitor your credit card activity and report anything suspicious.

Landry’s also owns Chart House, Morton’s Steakhouse and Golden Nugget in Las Vegas.