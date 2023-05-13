HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another local store will be closing its doors this year. Samurai Snacks Aiea announced Friday they can no longer afford to stay in business and are having a clearance sale to remove all inventory.

On Saturday, dozens of people were seen waiting in line throughout the day to get into the store once they got word the store would be closing in less than two weeks.

The store had been in business for 20 years.

It’s one of many local spots forced to close due to increased rent, the pandemic and the minimum wage law.

“My mom worked so hard the last 20 years, the pandemic has been hard, and the shutdown, inflation and shortage of workers and supply chain issues,” explained Mari Kimoto, whose family owns Samurai.

Kimoto posted the news on the store’s Instagram page and stated there would be a clearance sale and all their items needed to be gone by next Wednesday.

Rachelle Tamaru and her friend saw the post and decided to stop by on Saturday afternoon.

“I just feel sadness, it’s another business closing down,” said Tamaru.

“I heard they were closing, and this place has my wife’s favorite ice cream, so one last hoorah I guess,” said customer Steve Amion.

He said he couldn’t believe the news when he heard it, and then was surprised to see Aiea Chop Suey, which was two doors down, had closed its doors too after 60 years in business.

“A lot of places that were here when I was growing up are closing down,” said customer Stephanie Scott. “It’s sad.”

The owners of Samurai reminded people to shop locally as much as possible.

“I just want to encourage people to buy from local businesses,” said Kimoto. “It’s easy to forget about local businesses but I want to encourage people to support them when you can before it’s too late, especially.”

Samurai in Kalihi will still be open and products from that location are available at bigger retailers.