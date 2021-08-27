Customers in Kamehame Ridge area remain without water as BWS crews work to repair 12-inch water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main break along Kealahou Street in Kalama Valley that has left several customers in the Kamehame Ridge area without water.

Roving water wagons are being deployed.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

In the Kalama Valley area, water wagons can be found at 725 and 735 Kealahou Street.

Residents are asked to bring their own containers to fill.

Please call 808-748-5000 and press option “1” for assistance with obtaining water.