HONOLULU (KHON2) — Minimum wage workers will get a raise on New Year’s Day.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Starting Monday, the state minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour and the costs could mean more for the customer.

Hawaii business owners say trying to find a balance in a state with high cost of living and a shortage of workers is not easy.

“Its tricky, its tough obviously, but we want to see people survive too, so you just take it,” said Coffee Talk owner Liz Schwartz. She said keeping her employees happy is what matters and most already make more than the current minimum wage of $12/hr.

Currently, a typical 40 hour work week employee earning $12 an hour makes $1,920 a month before taxes.

With the $2 increase, that same employee will be making $2,240 a month before taxes.

The raise amounts to about $3,800 more annually for the worker (before taxes); but for owners who have 20 employees it will cost them about $77,000 more a year.

“You can’t just raise $2 to one person or in one category, it’s a kind of trickle up effect, because your supervisor can’t be making less money than the people that they’re supervising,” explained Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii president.

Many business owners are also still reeling from the pandemic and lack of visitor spending.

“Minimum wage at $14 is going to have an impact on just about every restaurant owner, whether it’s finding a way to shift around scheduling or increase menu prices or a combination,” explained Ryan Tanaka, KAI Hawaii CEO, which has several restaurants across Oahu.

Restaurants said they’ll try to keep prices low.

“We’ve raised our prices a little bit because the cost of dairy, coffee, the cost of paper, the cost of everything has gone up exponentially,” Schwartz added.

Health insurance will also increase for employers.

None of the business owners said they want to cut employees, but Yamaki said customers could see some places closing one or two days a week or cutting hours.

“We’re seeing we have really strong people in the front of house, back of house, so we’re looking at focusing on quality and maybe downsizing some of our shifts just to make sure that we maintain our labor costs,” Tanaka added.

In 2022, minimum wage increased to $12/hr, the cost of insurance also went up and experts warned lawmakers it could have lasting impacts.

“We saw a lot of restaurants and smaller mom and pop local businesses close their doors,” Yamaki said.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Others said artificial intelligence could be seen more at restaurants soon.