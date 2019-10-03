Curling hits the ice of Ice Palace

HONOLULU (KHON2)

American Savings Bank will host the 7th Annual Hawaii Curling Club Charity Classic at the Ice Palace.

U.S. Olympic Gold Medalists Tyler George and U.S. Paralympian Steve Emt are there for tonight’s event, but also tomorrow’s “Curling with Aloha” event as well.

This year’s beneficiary of the Hawaii Curling Club Fundraiser is We Are Oceania, a non-profit organization who advocates for the overall health and wellbeing of the Micronesian community in Hawaii.

Thursday’s event called “Curling with Aloha” is an exclusive Hawaii-styled event for curling enthusiasts from around the world.

Participants of the special event will have the chance to meet and curl with the UH Olympian and Paralympian.

For more information about tonight’s and tomorrow’s events, go to www.asbhawaii.com/curling.