Courtesy University of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Cumulina the mouse is headed to Washington, D.C.

Almost 24 years ago, Cumulina was the first cloned mouse and mammal in the U.S. and is now heading to Washington to be a part of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

Cumulina was named after the cumulus cell that allowed scientists to clone her cells. Cumulina was created in a lab in 1997 at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine. The Honolulu Technique was developed by an international team led by Ryuzo Yanagimachi. Yanagimachi created the ground level work that led to in vitro fertilization in the early part of the 1960s.

Yanagimachi retired in 2005 but continues active research at UH Manoa’s Institute for Biogenesis Research, which he founded.

Cumulina lived to the age of 31 months, which is equal to 95 years in human years. Cumulina died in 2001 of natural causes and was kept in the IBR lab until it became part of the museum.

Along with Cumulina being memorialized in the museum, she was also sent over with a paper that had her footprints. As a scientific celebrity, she was given a special photoshoot for Smithsonian Magazine. She will be featured in the National Treasure column in June 2022. She will stay preserved in the museum’s Medicine and Science department.

While the Smithsonian is looking into future displays, more details on Cumulina will be accessible through the American Treasures column of the Smithsonian Magazine website.

Cumulina was the first successful mammal to be cloned and produced 50 carbon-copy mice with the technique that was thought to be more reliable than the cloning used to create Dolly the Sheep.