HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earlier in the week, a Hawaiian ceremony and blessing turned the page to a new chapter at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort.

After an $80-million transformation, this hotel turned into a hub for art and Hawaiian culture.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

We visited their newly renovated A’o Cultural Center and spoke with the Director of Cultural Experience, Aunty Luana Maitland, to find out more.

KHON2 asked: I can only imagine the excitement you have for all of this to come about, and I can only imagine all the hands it has taken for this to come to fruition. What are some of the partnerships that came together for this?

“We’re so honored and pleased to have the Polynesian Voyaging Society as one of our partners,” said Maitland. “Our relationship started prior to their worldwide voyage, and we also have the Friends of Hokule’a and Hawai’iloa who restored every canoe that we have on every Outrigger property. And the Bishop Museum, as you can see, we have many artifacts that came from them, as well.”

Relating to wa’a and canoes, the first thing you see stepping into the hotel is an over 100-year-old canoe. Then, you’re blessed with all these beautiful paintings from Herb Kane.

KHON2 also asked Maitland: Tell us a little bit about all these art pieces now installed within this hotel.

“It was so important for Outrigger to find the right things to be here,” explained Maitland.

“Voyaging was, of course, one of them. You ride in the ocean on canoe. We needed a canoe. Herb Kane, a legend in art and being the original navigators on the Hokule’a, and the art pieces that we have in the Herb Kane lounge. Our rope art by Marques Marzan, and when you look at it, you can see the Hawaiian islands but you never knew the connection that rope has with voyaging. And now, with Kamea’s art piece right here across the cultural center, his mana’o, his vision of voyaging and its future, and all the legends that we will leave with our children so that they can, too, remember voyaging in their future.” Luana Maitland, Director of Cultural Experience

Bringing our attention back to this cultural center, it is a beautiful space, but what is being done here?

“The first purpose of the cultural center was so that we have a place where our visitors can come and not only be able to experience lei making or hula lessons, but with this surroundings here, they can also learn more about our history, our past, the importance of it from back there, and that’s where our partnership with the Bishop Museum and some of the artifacts came from the Friends of Hokule’a, we can tell that story,” continued Maitland.

“This is a place of knowledge; this is a place where our visitors get to get more of their experience than they expect.” Luana Maitland, Director of Cultural Experience

This weekend the celebrations only continue. At the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, on Saturday, there will be workshops working on canoes.

On Sunday, the Kani Ka Pila Grille will celebrate its 14th anniversary.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For all the information on the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, click here.