HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts said they’re trying to cultivate connection and respect for our sharks.

Our KHON2.com team went on over to the Maui Ocean Center’s observation tunnel after a fantastic experience inside with Shark Dive Experience.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Before Maui Ocean Center was even built, Matt Gorman said there was a good reason why the whole area was constructed.

“Basically the dream of Morris and Coral World was basically to have a place where we can bring the beauty and these animals to the people so they can kind of see it and experience this without having to jump in the water,” said Gorman, Maui Ocean Center Assistant curator.

KHON2.com asked how does Gorman educate the public about the conservation of sharks.

“It’s all about having these animals as an ambassador for their species and getting to have them so we can educate people and kind of create that connection for the ocean,” said Gorman. “Because, you know, you can’t care about something without that connection to it.”

KHON2.com had the experience you get firsthand on but just being here kind of seems like firsthand all about it.

“Basically, it feels like we’re underwater right now. So you definitely kind of be first hand with these animals and get experience. It’s definitely amazing,” explained Gorman. “We have our beautiful tiger shark just swimming through the tank right now and not something you really get to see every day.”

KHON2.com then asked Gorman how they feed the sharks.

“So simply kind of to keep these animals as wild as possible,” said Gorman. ” We do a broadcast feeding for all our sharks, so it’s simply by just introducing that dead food source to the tank. And then once that dead food source enters, that natural instinct kicks in and they’ll pick off what they want to eat for themselves using that scavenging.

“Is there anything else that you’d like the public to know about sharks?” KHON2.com asked.

Gorman replied:

“Yeah, you know, I mean, sharks have been represented as a very aggressive animal. And in truth, it’s you know, it’s not really the case. Being in the water, these animals do tend to feel quite the opposite. They’re definitely something that you need to respect. And there are things that you can do to avoid negative encounters with these animals. The most important thing is just to know that they’re there, they’re in their home, and they’re actually playing a really important role for our oceans here in Hawaii.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“The amount of respect is almost kind of shared. You can kind of feel that connection and then everything just really begins to settle down in the tank and it really makes it that unique experience.”