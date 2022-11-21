HONOLULU (KHON2) – During the holidays popular Fall flavors like pumpkin, cinnamon, peppermint and cranberry get infused into desserts, drinks and more!

Crumbl Cookies announced they are bringing back their limited edition Cranberry White Chip ft. Ocean Spray.

This buttery cookie is available Thanksgiving week only. It contains a mix of vanilla, Ocean Spray Craisins dried cranberries and white cookie drops.

Ocean Spray partnered with Crumbl Cookies once again to bring this holiday classic back to all of their participating stores.

Crumbl Cookies, known for their famous pink box and rotating cookie menu has become a must-stop shop nationwide.

In May of 2022, Crumbl Cookies opened their first Hawaii location at Kapolei Commons on Oahu. For store hours and location click here.

Since opening its doors in 2017, they have expanded to over 400 bakeries across 40 different states, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.