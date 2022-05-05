HONOLULU (KHON2) — The first Crumbl Cookies location will soon be coming to Hawaii.

Crumbl Cookies known for their famous pink box and rotating cookie menu has become a must-stop shop nationwide.

Since opening its doors in 2017, they have expanded to over 200 bakeries in 32 states nationwide, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation.

Todd Hedrick is the VP, Leasing and Property Management for Kapolei Commons and is happy to welcome Crumbl Cookies to their new location.

“Kapolei Commons is thrilled to be the home to Crumbl’s first Hawaii location! The locally owned Crumbl franchise team has been working hard to make sure that the new store is beautiful for the customers and ready to deliver some delicious, one-of-a-kind cookies to Hawaii,” said Hedrick. “The team has been busy with hiring and training and scheduled to open in the second week of May.”

Kapolei Commons has expanded and welcomed new restaurants, businesses and eateries and Crumbl Cookies will be the next place to open shop.

“Kapolei Commons has been home to many tenants opening in Hawaii for the very first time. Recent additions include Mad Bene, Teriyaki Madness, Spectrum, Keiki Dental and more,” said Hedrick “In addition to signing Crumbl Cookies, we have four other tenants that just signed leases and are in the process of designing the store/restaurant and obtaining building permits. We hope to announce the new tenants shortly.”

Hedrick said they will soon be starting a local Farmers & Pop-Up Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. Perfect to pick up local goods and stop by the new Crumbl Cookie location to pick up dessert.

For more information on Crumbl Cookies coming to Kapolei Commons head to their website.