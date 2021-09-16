Cruise ship to arrive at Honolulu Harbor on Sept. 18 to refuel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship will arrive at Honolulu Harbor to refuel and get provisions on Saturday, Sept. 18.

According to officials, the cruise ship will depart on Monday, Sept. 20.

The ship’s voyage began in Indonesia and will end in San Diego with no passengers and minimum crew on board. All crew members must stay on the vessel while in Honolulu, officials reported.

No passengers have been aboard the ship since May 2020.