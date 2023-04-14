Kaiwi is shown at Kaimana Beach after giving birth on April 14, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While some are preparing for the weekend, someone is preparing for motherhood.

A Hawaiian monk seal gave birth Friday morning at Kaimana Beach.

NOAA confirmed to KHON2 that the monk seal is Kaiwi, who is well known to locals.

This is not the first time Kaiwi has given birth at Kaimana. She gave birth to her fourth pup Lōli’i, a male, on the same beach in April of 2021.

The pair stayed at Kaimana until Kaiwi weaned the pup in June, at which point officials moved Lōli’i to an undisclosed area.

Signs and caution tape have been placed at Kaimana Beach so beachgoers can admire the new pup from a safe distance. As of Friday afternoon, about 40% of the beach was roped off and Hawaiian Marine Animal Response is there to educate the public on keeping their distance from mom and pup.

Officials warned back in 2021 that monk seal mothers can become very aggressive toward humans on land and in the ocean after giving birth.