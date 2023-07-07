An image shows where the motor vehicle took place on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo/Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oʻahu is no stranger to traffic collisions and accidents. Over the course of 2023, Oʻahu has had 27 traffic fatalities with some being linked to motorcycles.

On Friday, July 7, another collision occurred; but this time, it was a single vehicle involved in a private parking lot leading to a critical non-traffic motor vehicle collision.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division Vehicular Homicide Section, the incident took place in the Village Park area on Kupuohi Street.

HPD reported that at 7:26 a.m. a 41-year-old male driver was traveling northbound in a parking lot.

While he was driving, for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered to the left; and it collided with a light pole that was in the parking lot.

HPD said the collision was severe enough that the 41-year-old male motorist sustained injuries that caused him to be transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

They also indicated that the motorist was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision and that the investigation is ongoing.

As of June 15, Oʻahu had its 27th traffic related fatality for 2023. In this incident, an unidentified adult male motorist was traveling eastbound on the H-1 Freeway.

For unknown reasons, he veered right of the roadway, traveled up an embankment and collided into a metal signpost. The driver was partially ejected from the vehicle and onto the grassy embankment.

The adult male motorist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the collision.

Also in this incident, HPD said the adult male motorist was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.