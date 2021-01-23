Critical Kaukonahua Road collision turns fatal

File – Suzuki motorcycle laying on the side of Kaukonahua Road following a motor vehicle collision. (Joy Beloria)

WAIALUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 26-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a motor vehicle collision that occurred on Kaukonahua Road on Friday, Jan. 22.

Police say, the motorcyclist was driving northbound on Kaukonahua Road around 6:35 p.m. when he lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle along the S-turn, north of Wilikina Drive.

The motorcyclist was struck upon impacting with the roadway by a Ford sedan that was traveling in the opposite direction, according to officials. The operator of the sedan, a 22-year-old male, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries and died. Police say, the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Speed appears to be a factor in the collision and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role, according to police. Kaukonahua Road was closed between Wilikina Drive and Farrington Highway while police investigated.

This is Oahu’s fourth traffic fatality of 2021 compared to four at the same time in 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.