HONOLULU (KHON2) — A critical moped accident happened last night on Jan 25, around 11:45 p.m., according to the Honolulu Police Department.

HPD reported that a 30-year-old male moped driver was traveling eastbound on Diamond Head Road when he lost control.

As he lost control he veered to the right of the road and hit a curb and a sign before he was ejected onto the street.

Emergency Medical Services transferred him to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

EMS reported that he was later downgraded to critical condition.

According to police, the moped driver was not wearing a helmet.

This investigation is ongoing.