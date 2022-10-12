HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman was sent to the hospital in critical condition after the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said she was involved in a head-on vehicle collision.

According to EMS, the incident happened at around 7:47 p.m. at the intersection of Wilder Avenue and Makiki Street.

EMS administered advanced life support to the 20-year-old woman who they said was not wearing a helmet when she collided head-on with a car.

The Honolulu Police Department said they have closed the westbound lanes of Wilder Avenue at the intersection. The north and south bound lanes have also been closed on Makiki Street.