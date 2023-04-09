HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people have been hospitalized following a critical accident that shut down Farrington Highway in Makaha on Sunday.

The crash happened in the area of Keaau Beach Park where police have closed off roads in both directions of the highway to investigate.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they were called to the scene at around 6 p.m. When they arrived they found that the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle that was flipped over.

Firefighters immediately began to administer care to two occupants. Shortly after, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived to take over with life-saving treatment.

According to EMS, the operator of the motorcycle was a 36-year-old male motorcyclist who collided with a car driven by a 60-year-old male.

EMS has taken the patients to the hospital. The motorcyclist sustained critical injuries and the operator of the car was in serious condition.

Police are investigating and said roads will be reopened once the vehicles have been towed away.