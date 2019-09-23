Criminal investigation closes Muliwai Avenue in Wahiawa

Update: Muliwai Ave. is back open between Olive Ave. and Neal Ave.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after abuse of a household member.

Police tell us the suspect barricaded himself in a house with an edged weapon.

The suspect is currently in police custody.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Muliwai Ave. is closed between Neal Ave. and Olive Ave. due to an going criminal investigation.

We’re told it is a barricade situation near the Foodland in Wahiawa.

