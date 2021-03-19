Crimetracker: Police seek suspects in Waikele attempted murder, Honolulu armed robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for two suspects. One in an attempted murder, and the other in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, March 18 in the Honolulu area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Police say an unknown man came up to the 24-year-old victim, pulled out a gun and took his car.

So far police have not released a description of the suspect.

The other case happened at around 12 p.m. in the Waikele area.

Police say a 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old man got into an argument.

That’s when the younger man stabbed the older man.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live venues struggling to survive will be able to apply for federal aid on April 8

CrimeTracker: Honolulu armed robbery; Waikele attempted murder

Oahu girl to make history as Hawaii’s first female Eagle Scout

Bishop Museum lowering entry price for 2021 Science, Sustainability Festival

Wife of man critically injured in 2019 Pinky Tows crash says, "He'll never fully recover"

Maui mayor considering restrictions as cases rise

More Top Stories

Trending Stories