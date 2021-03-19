Crimetracker: Police seek suspects in Waikele attempted murder, Honolulu armed robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for two suspects. One in an attempted murder, and the other in an armed robbery.

The robbery happened at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, March 18 in the Honolulu area.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Police say an unknown man came up to the 24-year-old victim, pulled out a gun and took his car.

So far police have not released a description of the suspect.

The other case happened at around 12 p.m. in the Waikele area.

Police say a 39-year-old man and a 44-year-old man got into an argument.

That’s when the younger man stabbed the older man.

The victim then drove himself to the hospital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.