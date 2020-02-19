In today’s CrimeTracker report, a 28-year-old man was arrested for burglary in the Chinatown area after he stole from a business.
In the Manoa area, a 31-year-old man has been charged with theft. Police say he used a knife to steal from a business in the area. He’s now in custody on $11,000 bail.
In the Kaneohe area, a 19-year-old man was arrested for burglary after police say he was seen trying to break into a home.
- Man accused in Wahiawa shooting pleads not guilty
- Attempted murder suspects make first appearance in court
- CrimeTracker: Chinatown burglar arrested, Manoa thief charged, and Kaneohe burglar arrested
- Unlicensed artists at Honolulu Tattoo Expo had not completed blood-borne pathogen transmission prevention class
- Prison overcrowding targeted in proposed law reducing ‘dangerous drug’ penalty