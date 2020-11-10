CrimeStoppers: 38-year-old woman wanted on escape charges

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old woman who is wanted for Escape in the Second Degree.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Honolulu police apprehended Jamille Estrella Monday evening around 4:45 p.m. Estrella, who was placed under arrest for an existing warrant, was being treated at Queen’s Hospital. While

being treated by a physician, police say Estrella managed to escape.

According to CrimeStoppers, Estrella has one prior conviction and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or send an anonymous web tip here.

Latest Stories on KHON2