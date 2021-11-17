CrimeStoppers: Wallet theft in Waimanalo; burglary in Mililani, Aiea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.
Here is a rundown of recent crimes on Oahu:
- Wallet theft on TheBus in Waimanalo
- Gas station burglary in Mililani
- Restaurant burglary in Aiea
Anyone with information about these incidents should call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300.
The public can also send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.