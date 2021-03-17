CrimeStoppers: Waipio, Waianae thefts, Mililani catalytic converter theft

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu:

  • Theft at The Bike Factory in Waipio
  • Theft at HI Lyfe Vaporz in Waianae
  • Catalytic converter theft in Mililani

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aloha Authentic: Hawaii's government history

CrimeStoppers: Waipio, Waianae thefts, Mililani catalytic converter theft

Last week's torrential rains damaged 113 homes on Oahu

More questions raised on sex assault suspect who kept getting released

Tax day pushed back to May 17 and other changes that could impact you

Certain essential workers included in Phase 1C of vaccines asked to wait by DOH

More Top Stories

Trending Stories