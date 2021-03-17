CrimeStoppers: Waipio, Waianae thefts, Mililani catalytic converter theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- KHON2's weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the pae aina so the meaning of their names can be uncovered. It is time to highlight a short roadway that brings attention to the history of Hawaii’s government system.

In the ahupuaʻa of Kapālama, which lies in the moku of Kona on Oʻahu, stands a roadway that’s named after the Hawaiian word for “government.”