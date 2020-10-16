CrimeStoppers: Waipahu robbery, Mililani attempted burglary, Pearl City home burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The estimated cost of rail has jumped once again, bringing the construction and interest tab to the $10 billion threshold. The mayor tells us it will probably grow more, and the shortfall to pay for it all now tops more than $1.2 billion.

Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit (HART) revealed the latest sticker shock on rail cost at a rail authority Project Oversight Committee board meeting on Oct. 15. The “estimate at completion cost” is now $832 million more, with the construction cost alone up to $9.13 billion.