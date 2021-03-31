CrimeStoppers: Waikiki forgery, theft, Kaimuki forgery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu:

  • Check forgery in Waikiki
  • Theft in Waikiki
  • Withdrawal slip forgery in Kaimuki

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Top Stories

Trending Stories