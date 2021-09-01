CrimeStoppers: Waikele, Kapiolani thefts, Moanalua burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), as well as Maui County announced Wednesday, Sept. 1, the plans to clean Amala Place in late September.

According to officials, public lands around the Kanaha Pond Wildlife Sanctuary and Wailuku-Kahului Wastewater Treatment Plant will be cleaned due to concerns regarding public health, safety and planned sanctuary improvements.