CrimeStoppers seeks help finding missing 59-year-old Oahu woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 59-year-old woman.

According to CrimeStoppers, the woman, Elizabeth Delos Santos, suffers from dementia and was last seen on Friday, April 23 at around 11 p.m. after being dropped off at the IHS Shelter on Sumner Street in the Iwilei area.

Delos Santos is familiar with the Downtown, Aiea and Ewa Beach areas of Oahu.

She is described as being 5-foot-2 and weighing approximately 130 pounds. Delos Santos is Filipino/Hawaiian with brown eyes and salt/pepper grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.You may also send anonymous tips here or via the P3 Tips app.