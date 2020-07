HONOLULU (KHON2) – CrimeStoppers and the United States Marshals are seeking the public’s

help in finding Wayne Inouye.

Inouye is wanted for a No Bail Warrant of Arrest for Violating Federal Probation.

Inouye has 15 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Chinatown and Kaimuki areas.

Anyone with information about Inouye is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

The public may also send anonymous tips by clicking here.