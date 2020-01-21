Crimestoppers seeking help in finding driver who fled scene of deadly collision in Waipahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision which occurred in the Waipahu area.

On Sunday, January 19, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a pedestrian was

crossing the street on Kamehameha Highway and Ka Uka Boulevard when he was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and pronouncement of death was made. Witnesses described the vehicle as being a red Nissan SUV. The front end and windshield area may possibly have damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.