CrimeStoppers seek public’s help identifying man wanted for moped theft at airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Department of the Attorney General Investigations Office is seeking help with identifying an unknown male, wanted for Theft in the Second Degree.

According to CrimeStoppers, on Oct. 2, at approximately 4:05 p.m., a witness observed a male with a screwdriver tampering with a moped’s ignition then riding away with the moped. The moped was parked inside of the Daniel K. Inouye International Aiport Terminal 2 parking lot.

The man is described to be in his 30s, five feet, five inches tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He has a thin body type and has a dark complexion.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray shorts before taking off in a 2021 Baodiao Metro orange moped.