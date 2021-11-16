CrimeStoppers seek public’s help finding missing Moanalua man

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who might be emotionally distraught.

Joshua Staple, 39, was last seen leaving his Moanalua residence on Monday, Nov. 15 at approximately 11:30 a.m. According to HPD, his family has not seen him since he left and is concerned about his safety and well-being.

Staple is described as being six feet, four inches tall, African American, Caucasian, bald, brown eyes and weighing around 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts, red footwear, a straw hat, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information about Staple’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips or via the P3 Tips app.

