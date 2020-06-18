CrimeStoppers: Second-degree crimes on North School, North King, Makaha Surfside apartments

Hawaii officials are reminding people that face coverings are still required under state law to enter a business or a public space, especially now with more people leaving their homes, they said masks can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

It is a new habit to carry a mask or face covering when leaving the house, businesses like Kira Hawaii a boutique at Keawe Retail at our Kakaako, offer disposable masks free of charge for those who may forget them. The owner, Sheri Kira, said they are taking on the cost of the masks in order to help create a safe environment.