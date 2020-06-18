CrimeStoppers: Second-degree crimes on North School, North King, Makaha Surfside apartments

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In our weekly CrimeStoppers segment, Sgt. Chris Kim has details cases that need solving.

  • Second-degree theft on North School Street
  • Second-degree robbery on North King Street
  • Second-degree assault near Makaha Surfside Apartment Building

Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories