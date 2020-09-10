CrimeStoppers: Salt Lake robbery, Kaimuki burglary

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In another segment of CrimeStoppers with Sgt. Chris Kim, here is a rundown of recent crime in Honolulu.
- Liquor store robbery in Salt Lake
- Home burglary in Kaimuki
Anyone with information about these incidents, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app. You may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.
