CrimeStoppers: Salt Lake, Honolulu burglaries, Kailua attempted entry into motor vehicle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers is back for KHON2’s weekly segment featuring recent crime on Oahu.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Here is a rundown of recent crime on Oahu:

  • Salt Lake first-degree burglary
  • Honolulu second-degree burglary
  • Kailua attempted unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call all CrimeStoppers at (808)-955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to the CrimeStoppers website or via the P3 Tips app. The tipster may also be eligible to earn up to a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories